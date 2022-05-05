Rick Utermoehlen: Focus on the real issues
So columnist George Boardman still has it in for Republicans! He is probably right that no Republican has a chance at statewide office in California, but that meter is moving to the right!
Really, George, you don’t like the parents of their children actively participating in school boards and their children’s education?
Also, if you read The Sacramento Bee, as I do, you should know that Jack Ohman has a strong liberal/Democrat bias in his award-winning cartoons. I have corresponded with him in the past and know.
Yep, Republicans or Democrats who are focused on the real issues, like rising crime, inflation and good schools, will be elected in 2022!
Rick Utermoehlen
Penn Valley
