Rick Utermoehlen: Disaster in Kabul
So 13 U.S. servicemen and women have been killed during the mission to save and evacuate Americans and allies from Kabul! More have died in one day than when we were just there keeping the lid on.
This disaster was caused by our president having no plan and ignoring the advice of the joint chiefs and intelligence agencies. We gave up our airbase and billions of dollars of weapons to the Taliban and now Biden is counting on them to be our new friends.
I thought the migrant crisis at our southern border was bad enough, but this is unforgivable.
Rick Utermoehlen, Vietnam veteran
Penn Valley
