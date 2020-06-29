Rick Marshall: Not offended by cartoon
In response to letter from John Malaspina, “Offended by cartoon” (June 25, 2020): The author seeks an apology “to all those brave Marines who gave their lives so that all of us can be free.”
Two things need definition in this request. First, who is included in “all?” Apparently, the author thinks this does not include his fellow citizens who are LGBTQ+.
Secondly, what is meant by “free?” I believe this basic concept should include the ability to hold a job without fear of being fired simply for who you love. As a gay man in a 21-year committed relationship, I am lucky to have worked my entire career in California, where this protection is included in state law. I am grateful that my siblings nationwide can now also benefit from this “freedom.”
On a side note, “freedom of the press” that provides the opportunity for you and me to each express our differing opinion sounds like The Union has done exactly what they should be doing.
Rick Marshall
Grass Valley
