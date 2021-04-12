Rick Kraus: Parking before pedestrian ways

If the city of Grass Valley is considering spending a considerable amount of grant money on a project to close Mill Street to create a pedestrian-only mall, I would urge them to think of a much wiser way to spend the money: downtown parking.

Our wonderful downtown is already bringing plenty of visitors to our town. During special downtown events, there is never enough nearby parking for the number of people attracted. I’m sure that out-of-towners who come too late or don’t know of some secret spots are leaving town without attending the event and vowing never to come back again due to the serious lack of parking.

It would be much wiser to first spend the grant money as seed money on building a parking structure near downtown, which would mean that out-of-towners would have a go-to spot for paid parking. A multi-story lot built in the Wells Fargo parking lot would be ideal. The Safeway lot would also work well.

We already have plenty of visitors. Let’s not put the cart before the horse by attracting more visitors who can’t find a place to park. If we build it, more will come.

Rick Kraus

Grass Valley