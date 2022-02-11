Rick Kraus: ‘Facts’ a little off
So according to Terry McLaughlin, mask mandates and lock downs do little to stop the spread of COVID-19 and people dying from it. California, with a population of 39 million, has had over 82,000 deaths, Texas with a population of 29 million, has had over 81,000 deaths. Arizona, with a population over 7 million, has had over 27,000 deaths.
Australia put a strict lockdown into place when COVID-19 struck. Some people complained furiously but most people followed the mandates. The results are shocking. Australia’s population of 26 million has produced only 4,431 deaths. That means that COVID-19 death rates in the USA are more than 20 times higher than Australia’s. Go figure.
And don’t even ask me about Australia’s death rate from guns after they made most of them illegal.
Rick Kraus
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Kent Miller: Description of Firewood Program’s stolen trailer
As a member of the Senior Firewood Program I would like to add to the description of the stolen trailer as it is a bit unique in its design. The box is 4 feet wide…