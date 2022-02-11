Rick Kraus: ‘Facts’ a little off

So according to Terry McLaughlin, mask mandates and lock downs do little to stop the spread of COVID-19 and people dying from it. California, with a population of 39 million, has had over 82,000 deaths, Texas with a population of 29 million, has had over 81,000 deaths. Arizona, with a population over 7 million, has had over 27,000 deaths.

Australia put a strict lockdown into place when COVID-19 struck. Some people complained furiously but most people followed the mandates. The results are shocking. Australia’s population of 26 million has produced only 4,431 deaths. That means that COVID-19 death rates in the USA are more than 20 times higher than Australia’s. Go figure.

And don’t even ask me about Australia’s death rate from guns after they made most of them illegal.

Rick Kraus

Grass Valley