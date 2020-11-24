Rick Kraus: And you still believe in a charlatan like Trump?

In response to Jerry Eason’s recent letter to the editor in The Union, he says that the U.S. trade deficits have begun to “even out” under Trump. Facts show that the last year of the Obama presidency (2016) the U.S. yearly trade deficit was $735 billion.

Trump deficits by year show: 2017 was $792 billion, 2018 was $872 billion, 2019 was $854 billion, and this year is on track to be $864 billion. Before Trump, the U.S. has never had a trade deficit over $800 billion. Not sure what Eason exactly meant by “even out.”

But to Trump believers, if he said it, it must be true. Just like: “We will soon be releasing a beautiful new health plan … Mexico will pay for that wall … I didn’t have an affair with Stormy Daniels … I didn’t ask Ukraine for any favors … John McCain is a loser … My tax returns will be released soon after they’re audited … Obama was not born in Hawaii … I’m a very stable genius … COVID-19 will be gone by Easter … The crowds at my inauguration were historic … My victory in 2016 was a landslide.”

I admit I’m not a genius and 2020 has made us all a little loony, but I wonder how any level-headed person can still believe in a charlatan like Trump.

Rick Kraus

Grass Valley