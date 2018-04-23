Rick DeKnoop: Southern water districts want Delta water, and won’t take no for answer

Am I the only one but do I hear a giant sucking sound to the south?

That insatiable area to the south will not be satisfied until all the water is down there. I remember the fertile area known as the Owens Valley, which was sucked dry by Los Angeles and now is almost a dust bowl. See the movie Chinatown and you will get a view of how that happened.

Do any of us remember when the Colorado River ran all the way to the Sea of Cortez? What was once a rich and diverse estuary has been reduced to a dry riverbed by all the Southwest states "taking their fair share" and leaving none for nature.

Gov. Brown and the water districts to the south want the Sacramento River and they won't stop until the Delta is all theirs. They lost their bid for the Peripheral Canal but they don't take no for an answer. Two tunnels were proposed and then the noise started and our benefactors to the south generously said they would foot the bill. Then they said no, too expensive and then there was one tunnel.

They will not quit until it's all theirs!

Rick DeKnoop

Recommended Stories For You

Grass Valley