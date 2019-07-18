Rick DeKnoop: On Yuba County Jail conditions

I just finished reading an article in the July 6 edition of The Union. On the front page is Janeth Rodriguez, advocating for illegal detainee prisoners in Yuba County Jail.

So they are unhappy with their conditions, huh? They came here with no reservations and they expect what? The Presidential Suite at the Hilton, room service, hot tub and of all things to complain about is the channel selection on the TV? They squawk about a few bugs and filthy conditions. Sorry we don’t meet your expectations, so please feel free to return to where you’re from if you don’t like it here. See ya!

Rick DeKnoop

Grass Valley