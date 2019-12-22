Rick DeKnoop: ‘Free’ medical?

Those of you who are laboring under the thought that Medicare equals “free” medical for everyone, I will clue you in to the reality.

Every month my wife and I pay $289.20 for our Medicare. This covers about 80% of “approved” medical costs. To help with the rest we pay another $240 for supplemental coverages as well as prescription coverage for another $35.

So if you are paying attention to this, our “free medical” costs us $564.20 every month.

As you can see this is no free ride.

Bernie, Elizabeth Warren and a bunch of progressives are selling bottles of snake oil and are trying to sneak this past the public.

Margaret Thatcher once said, “Socialism works great until they run out of other people’s money!” Thank you.

Rick DeKnoop

Grass Valley