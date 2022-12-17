Rick De Knoop: When decorum triumphed

My letter today is in answer to Rich Howell’s rant from December 16th. His candidate lost an election and he responds by calling those who voted otherwise insulting things such as lazy, ill-informed and emotional.

Sir, you are part of today’s politics. Sir, your candidate lost and you think you got hosed! Grow up and work harder for your candidate but don’t assume that yours is the only way to think!

Today we have Politicians who have forgotten how to be statesmen and women. They set aside the good of the country to bury us in partisanship that produces nothing but roadblocks for our country. In my nearly 80 years I remember times when decorum triumphed and both major parties actually negotiated and worked together for the betterment of all of us. You mention that the winner will follow lock step with McCarthy, well don’t most of the Democrats follow lock step with Pelosi?

I remember a time a few years ago when one of her party mates didn’t vote her way. As punishment for listening to the constituents back home the Representative lost a congressional office and it was moved to a broom closet in the building. Now that’s real leadership.

Don’t you see that politics has become almost dirty and frankly embarrassing. That is why I now register as an Independent. In the last election I didn’t vote for either candidate because I didn’t feel either one was a great choice. Trump is a bad joke and Biden frankly seems at times to be almost incompetent. But I honor those who voted by calling Mr. Biden my President. I really want no part of either Party until they all grow up and represent the United States and work together for the good of all of us. Thank you.

Rick De Knoop

Grass Valley