Rick De Knoop: Proud of both presidents, us

I’m feeling pretty upbeat lately. After a year we would like to forget about, the signs are here for a brighter future. The weather is starting to turn and I see happier faces behind these masks at the stores and a lot of us seem to have a little extra bounce in our steps. I’m having pride in many things and I want to share some with you.

No matter what you think of our former and now presidents, I’m proud of them because Mr. Trump put in place the resources to quickly develop the vaccines we now have, and I’m very proud of Mr. Biden for getting the ball rolling for people to get these vaccines out to the public so quickly.

It must be a logistical nightmare to coordinate all of this. Thanks for all of us. I’m very proud of most of us who have done our duty to wear our masks and keep our distances. We’ve all given up our visits with loved ones and did it for the benefit of all and to do our little bit to defeat the virus.

My wife and I got our shots, but we’re still double masking and staying close to home not just to protect ourselves but to do our part to keep all of you safe from us, as well. When this pandemic finally ebbs, we can all feel like we’ve been part of a team and to enjoy a job well done. Thank you all.

Rick De Knoop

Grass Valley