Rick De Knoop: Living in ‘Grass’

I’d like to add my name to the list of people who want to see the name of Squaw Valley changed permanently.

I remember when the Olympics were there and how awful it was to have that abomination of a name associated with the event. The change is long overdue and the sooner it’s changed the happier we will all be at not being subjected to the offending word from now on.

I do have one question though, does this mean that the city council is going to drop the name “valley” from Grass Valley too? I hope so because the sooner it happens the happier we will all be to live in Grass.

Rick De Knoop

Grass Valley