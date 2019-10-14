Rick Cartoscelli: Mayor’s professional conduct ‘questionable’

Mayor Senum’s opinion about PG&E’s recent decision to shut off electrical power during a predicted Red Flag Warning is not the issue being submitted by the undersigned.

Mayor Senum’s conduct at the City Council meeting on Oct. 9 is.

As an elected public official, her professional conduct is questionable, as such, of an official holding a leadership position. Having coordinated the (protest) parade, during a public meeting time, leaves one to question her knowledge of due process and approval by a majority of Council members.

Rick Cartoscelli

Nevada City