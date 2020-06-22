Rick Bethel: Repeal AB5

I take great issue with Thomas Elias’s hit piece on Uber and Lyft drivers.

What is wrong with these multimillion-dollar companies paying at least minimum wage? When these companies don’t pay a person enough to buy groceries, they qualify for food stamps, that I, the taxpayer has to pay for. When a Uber driver can’t pay for health insurance, he or she goes to the emergency room, which again, I the taxpayer pay for by higher health insurance premiums.

So these big corporations make more money on the backs of the taxpayer. None of this has to do with unions, just big business.

Rick Bethel

Grass Valley