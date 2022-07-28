Richard W. Bell: Election denial rabbit hole

In June, a substantial majority of county voters easily figured out what the local Republican Party, the Nevada County Contractors’ Association, and Supervisors Dan Miller and Ed Scofield could not: that their endorsed candidate was woefully unqualified for such an important position.

The contractors’ endorsement was particularly puzzling. A supposedly professional organization that prides itself on promoting experience, expertise, and proven accomplishment lent its support instead to who someone who had none of those attributes.

Equally vexing were the endorsements of Supervisors Miller and Scofield, who bypassed the highly skilled candidate with intimate working knowledge of the office to lend their support to a candidate who had none. In ignoring their constituents, they diminished their reputations as responsible representatives.

Wishful thinking that a 67-23 election drubbing would mark the end of this protracted and still evolving comedy drama. Unfortunately, we can expect continued descent into an increasingly frivolous election denial rabbit hole where the obvious loser can never bring himself to admit defeat.

Richard W. Bell

Grass Valley