Richard Van Steenkiste: Hello, human kindness

I recently spent three days as a patient at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, starting with the emergency room late at night.

As soon as I was in the hands of the medical professionals — especially the nurses — both in the emergency room and later on the south portion of the first floor and then the south portion of the second floor, my level of care and treatment could not have been more empathetic or solicitous. I was kept fully informed about my diagnosis, treatment and medications. Any questions I had were answered fully so that I knew exactly what was being done and why and what to expect. I also observed that other patients were receiving the same level of thorough and compassionate care.

The roughly 45,000 citizens of western Nevada County are extremely fortunate to have local access to the resources and care of a hospital of the outstanding quality of Sierra Nevada Memorial. The hospital deserves support, both verbal and monetary, from all of us, and the entire staff of professionals and volunteers are to be commended for giving real meaning to the Dignity Health slogan: Hello, human kindness!

Richard Van Steenkiste, Ph.D.

Grass Valley