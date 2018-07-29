Richard Van Steen: Trump is a traitor

Trump took an oath of office to protect and defend the United States and the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

His behavior and attitude toward Putin and Russia since taking office, and especially his recent meeting with Putin in Finland, indicate he will not condemn Putin for Russia's cyber-war attacks in our 2016 elections nor warn Putin not to interfere in our upcoming elections less than four months from now.

Trump is a traitor and must be impeached for treason before he destroys our country and turns us into a vassal to Putin and Russia. And if Trump's spineless Republican henchmen in the Senate and House (and at large in the Republican party) continue to put party before country and support Trump and defend his actions concerning acts and threats to our democracy, let's not hesitate to call them traitors too, because they are supporting and defending traitorous actions by Trump.

Richard Van Steen

Grass Valley