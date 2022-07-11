Richard Thomas: A little wisdom…

At the Celtic Festival several years ago, a T-shirt spoke to me: “So much information and so little wisdom,” it declared and was attributed to The Druid. Although it doesn’t fit well and the printing is too high on the chest, I wear it on appropriate occasions, like the Fourth of July.

When it comes to our national political turmoil, I am finding great wisdom in the writings of Heather Cox Richardson, and I eagerly await her almost daily “Letters from an American.” Ms. Richardson is a professor of history, and she holds a Ph.D from Harvard. She writes a “newsletter about the history behind today’s politics,” and you know what is said about those who don’t learn from history.

Her writing is easily accessed by searching for Heather Cox Richardson and can be received by email or her page on Facebook (and likely other sources).

Despite which way you sway or if you are firmly entrenched, I’m hoping you’ll find her work worth your time.

Richard Thomas

Nevada City