Richard, Theresa Thomas: Vote Foster for sheriff
May 31, 2018
We are pleased to support John Foster for Nevada County sheriff. During, and since, his years of service as Grass Valley Police Chief, John has been highly involved and approachable throughout the community. His demeanor invites interaction, he listens.
His wide experience and his connection with statewide law enforcement organizations will prove valuable, and their endorsements speak volumes.
John's status as an instructor with the Pointman Leadership Institute, an consortium of education, business and law enforcement leaders dedicated to global cultural change through leadership and ethics training, leaves us little more to say. John Foster for sheriff.
Richard and Theresa Thomas
Nevada City
