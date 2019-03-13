Richard Shaut: The value of community

Thank you, publisher Don Rogers, for your kind and thoughtful op-ed piece on the value and humanity of local community news.

Engagement in local events diminish partisanship. The closer we are to each other; the kinder and more understanding we become. At a distance or protected by anonymity, people lose that sense of community.

I am reminded of a guy who flipped me off when I was not driving fast enough down the mountain to suit him. Had he not been enclosed in several thousand pounds of metal and glass, powered by several horsepower for a quick getaway, and instead had been standing in line behind me in the grocery check-out line, he most likely would have been much more polite and understanding.

Richard Schaut

Grass Valley