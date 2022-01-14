 Richard Schaut: First, hold yourself accountable | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Richard Schaut: First, hold yourself accountable

Letters Letters |

Richard Schaut

Anyone who signs the Nevada County supervisors’ recall petition should volunteer proof of vaccination for themselves and their families.

If they want to hold the supervisors accountable for shutdowns, they must demonstrate that they hold themselves accountable first.

Richard Schaut

Grass Valley

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters
See more