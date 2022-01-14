Richard Schaut: First, hold yourself accountable
Anyone who signs the Nevada County supervisors’ recall petition should volunteer proof of vaccination for themselves and their families.
If they want to hold the supervisors accountable for shutdowns, they must demonstrate that they hold themselves accountable first.
Richard Schaut
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Sandra Terrell: Thank you for checking on mobile home park residents
As a resident of a Grass Valley mobile home park for seniors, I would like to thank Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman for organizing the door-to-door check-in and food delivery to mobile home parks, which…