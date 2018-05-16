Richard & Lois Johnson: Vote Denney for Congress
May 16, 2018
We've got some hot political races here in western Nevada County, but it's important for us to look beyond our community and think about the needs of our nation.
We have not been well served by Congressman LaMalfa, and it is time for us to send new representation to Washington. After considering the candidates for District 1, we are supporting Audrey Denney.
We've met and talked at length with Audrey, and we believe she would bring many wonderful gifts to Washington. Her background in agriculture (growing up on a farm, earning degrees in agricultural education, teaching agriculture at Chico State) will make her a powerful advocate for the needs of Northern California. Her volunteer and work experience in El Salvador and Ghana give her global perspective and a passion for human rights.
Audrey brings the energy and commitment to service that so often characterize those in her millennial generation. She would be a breath of fresh air in Washington. Please join us in voting for Audrey Denney for Congress.
Richard and Lois Johnson
Grass Valley
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley man plans for sex with teen, gets arrested, Nevada County authorities say
- Search warrant served in case of missing Vietnam vet; candlelight vigil planned
- Penn Valley man accused of child molestation, rape: Grass Valley man’s bond reduced
- Second suspect arrested in 2016 murder of Donald Ormsby
- Jason Schuller, convicted of murder, sentenced to 50 years to life by Nevada County judge