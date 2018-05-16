Richard & Lois Johnson: Vote Denney for Congress

We've got some hot political races here in western Nevada County, but it's important for us to look beyond our community and think about the needs of our nation.

We have not been well served by Congressman LaMalfa, and it is time for us to send new representation to Washington. After considering the candidates for District 1, we are supporting Audrey Denney.

We've met and talked at length with Audrey, and we believe she would bring many wonderful gifts to Washington. Her background in agriculture (growing up on a farm, earning degrees in agricultural education, teaching agriculture at Chico State) will make her a powerful advocate for the needs of Northern California. Her volunteer and work experience in El Salvador and Ghana give her global perspective and a passion for human rights.

Audrey brings the energy and commitment to service that so often characterize those in her millennial generation. She would be a breath of fresh air in Washington. Please join us in voting for Audrey Denney for Congress.

Richard and Lois Johnson

Grass Valley