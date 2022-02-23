Richard L. Hill: Back in balance

Call it what you will, nature, evolution, God — life exists on this planet and has for several hundred million years. And it will continue to exist in some form probably totally unrecognizable from today.

Homo sapiens have only been around for about 200,000 years and are therefore just another species in the evolutionary process. There will eventually be something that will replace us or we will evolve into something beyond our wildest imagination. Life is dynamic, and human beings are not the end all.

The point I am trying to make is that nothing Homo sapiens do will destroy this planet. And even though we are responsible for many changes — yes, climate change — it doesn’t matter. Over time the planet is going to change, and life will change with it. Nature has proven that.

Remember dinosaurs? God gave them their shot but apparently did not like what he had done. So, 65,000,000 years ago, he allowed them to disappear. The wooly mammoth, the saber toothed tiger and in the last century the passenger pigeon. I mention the passenger pigeon because Homo sapiens are directly responsible for its extinction.

So keep in mind that humans are just another step in the evolutionary process and since nature created us, nature must have wanted us here. When nature decides that the human has served its purpose, he will get rid of us.





My guess is that at some point he will say there are too many Homo sapiens on the planet, send a quick killing virus and get rid of 50% or 60% or more of us. Nature, God or evolution will have gotten things back in balance.

Richard L. Hill

Penn Valley