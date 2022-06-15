Richard Katz: What might have been without gun laws
The news is dominated by two domestic stories: hearings on the violent January 6 insurrection, and attempts to enact gun laws after horrendous mass shootings. There is an important connection between these two issues that is being ignored.
Washington, D.C., has some of the strictest control laws in the country: no open carry, bans on assault weapons and magazines of more than 10 rounds, plus prior registration required for anyone to possess firearms.
Now do this thought experiment and transpose Texas-style open carry, minimal regulation on Washington, D.C., back on Jan. 6, 2021. Imagine the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers marching to the Capitol with AR-15s instead of flag poles and bear spray as weapons. It is not an exaggeration that they might have murdered hundreds of Capitol police, assassinated Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi (second and third in the line of presidential succession) and killed numerous U.S. representatives and senators who were in range of these weapons for war.
The United States might then have been put under military rule and the presidential transition canceled.
I believe gun regulations protected our country on Jan. 6, and helped save our freedom and constitutional democracy.
Richard Katz
Nevada City
