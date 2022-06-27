Richard Katz: Supreme hypocrisy
The Republican politicians in black robes aren’t even hiding their hypocrisy. Samuel Alito argues that the 14th Amendment equal protection clause doesn’t mention abortion, so it cannot be protected by the Constitution.
Why is Alito even on the Supreme Court? Because the Republican Justices in 2020 (Gore v Bush) ruled that the 14th Amendment gave them the right to overrule the Florida Supreme Court, stop the election recount and hand the election to George Bush. The majority realized they had stretched the meaning of the 14th Amendment beyond recognition because they contended that their ruling could not be used as precedent. That’s why Bush got to appoint Alito to the Supreme Court.
Then there is Clarence Thomas, who wrote that in addition to overturning Roe v Wade, “We should reconsider all of this court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
Those decisions relied on the 14th Amendment to protect contraceptive access, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. He does not mention Loving v Virginia, the 1967 Supreme Court case that used the same 14th Amendment clause to which he objects to overturn laws that outlawed interracial marriage such as his own 20 years later in 1987.
Richard Katz
Nevada City
Margaret Munson: How autocracy begins
It is acceptable that anyone who wants a gun can get a gun to potentially kill for any demented reason, but it is not acceptable to prevent an unwanted life from coming into the world?
