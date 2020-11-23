Richard James Borlik: Trump presidency ‘dynamic and eventful’

Well it took a lot of effort by ABC, NBC, CBS, the New York Times, Washington Post, CNBC, MSNBC, the dizzy array of hi-tech media pushers and AP talking heads to end the chances of a second term by President Trump by defaming him ad nauseam … but it worked. Big whoop.

Now we have another mediocre party apparatchik running the show for the once vibrantly lively Democratic Party. The party of FDR and JFK, beloved by my parents and relatives in the lively political atmosphere of the ‘50s and ‘60s, is long gone — replaced by career politicians and lawyers of redoubtable leadership traits. Ah, well.

The presidency of Donald Trump will be remembered in history as dynamic and eventful, and unparalleled in its display of authority as witnessed by the chief executive’s signature, which woke up the planet to the plague COVID-19 in March 2020. This action on his part undoubtedly saves many lives, perhaps even millions of them. Would yours have done the same, or would it still be “in committee”?

This is the difference between a leader and a data-driven politician.

One has prayers said on his behalf, and the other has lobbyists celebrating the return to bureaucratic normalcy and influence pedaling. As a nation we are intimidated by outspoken leaders, and relieved by the calming thought that our president is just another “bozo on the bus” like the rest of us. That’s how we get a string of duds like Clinton, Bush, Obama and now Cafeteria Joe.

Richard James Borlik

Penn Valley