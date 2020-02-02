Richard Howell: Kudos to Tea Party for cutting spending; Trump? Not so much

I have to hand it to the Tea Party. They were able to put a rein on uncontrolled spending by Congress.

In 2011, the Tea Party forced passage of the Budget Control Act cutting government spending and establishing control over future budgets. During the Obama Administration deficits shrunk from $1.4 trillion in 2009 — high due to recovery efforts from the meltdown of 2008 — to about $587 billion in 2016. While I have issues with Tea Party spending priorities, I applaud the effort to rein in unbridled spending.

Fast forward to 2019 and, thanks to an agreement between President Trump and Speaker Pelosi, a $300 billion increase on the spending cap was negotiated, effectively adding an extra $1 trillion to our national debt every three years. Our 2019 deficit is about $900 billion and is poised to exceed $1 trillion annually. These are the ugly facts.

What happened to the Tea Party, the true conservatives? Neither party represents conservative principles. What will all this mean for our children and grandchildren? Spending is up. The federal bureaucracy is growing. Tariffs are costing jobs and raising consumer prices. The rich are getting richer, the poor, poorer.

We need some fundamental changes.

Richard Howell

Nevada City