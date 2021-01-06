Richard Howell: Donate your $600 if you can

I’m not a fan of our government spending money that it doesn’t have. It’s a bill that my grandchildren will have to pay.

But the $600 stimulus money has been distributed and it’s our responsibility to spend it where it will do the most good.

As for me, not in need, I’ve distributed the stimulus to where it can benefit the homeless, the hungry, and local merchants/employers.

If you can afford the gesture, consider where in our community your stimulus check can be distributed for the greatest advantage.

In particular, remember that money spent in our community, multiplies within the community, benefiting so many who need it right now. We sit on the cusp of recovery. You have the power to hasten that recovery.

Richard Howell

Nevada City