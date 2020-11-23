Richard France: Unbelievable behavior

Last Thursday in the late afternoon, about 4:30 p.m., my partner and I were out for a pleasant stroll around Nevada City. We were approaching the heart of the downtown area so we masked up. As we rounded a corner, what to our wondering eyes should appear but a not a too miniature recreation of a good old bar scene at Friar Tucks, in the enclosed front area on the street.

There were about 20 to 30 people, belly to belly, eyeball to eyeball, jabbering away. None had on masks nor were they social distancing. It was a picture postcard of what NOT to be doing in a pandemic, with increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases rising daily. We looked at each other with a “What are these people thinking?”

We waved feebly as we walked past and noted by the people we recognized that it might have been an old time traditional chamber or real estate mixer. Of course it was not that, as those folks all know better than that. We noted the article and photo in Friday’s paper was probably a gathering of supporters of the N.C. Restaurant Coalition.

All we could do was look at each other and think “Boy, people are really weird!”

Richard France

Nevada City