Richard Cristdahl: State COVID-19 policy shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all

The Nevada County Restaurant Coalition is 100% right. The one-size-fits-all COVID-19 policy that Gov. Newsom has instated is unfair and — if you think about it — down-right-stupid.

Cities with populations of over 100,000 people have much higher densities, and therefore much higher risks for the spread of disease than small towns. These rural towns should not have the same regulations that apply to larger cities.

There’s another consideration to take into account. Cosmopolitan cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Sacramento have an influx of foreign travelers making the treat of spreading disease far worse than in isolated rural communities like Grass Valley and Nevada City.

It’s about time Gov. Newsom wakes up and starts using some common sense when he’s mandating regulations because what works for large cities rarely works for small towns.

Also, these towns don’t have the same financial backing that larger cities do and are less able to bounce back from financial disasters.

These regulations instituted by Newsom are exacerbating the crisis for small town economies. If he wants to be a one-term governor, then he should continue with, “stupid is what stupid does,” to quote Forrest Gump.

Richard Cristdahl

Nevada City