Richard Cristdahl; Opt in, not out

What gives corporations the power over your “constitutional right to privacy?” Where does it say that your privacy can be taken from you and your only recourse is to opt-out?

When corporations are required to get permission what gives them the right to trick you into giving consent with your permission hidden in lots of fine print, or somewhere in an e-book of privacy policy, or blackmailing you into giving your consent in-order to use their product?

What gives corporations the right to randomly and purposefully record any and all information about you for their benefit, which is usually for your detriment? Most of the time you don’t even know that your information is being collected so you don’t know you have the option to opt-out.

It all started with credit checking, then Facebook took information gathering to a whole new level. It’s all about controlling you, to get you to do things you might not normally do, like how to advertise so you will buy their product or to get you to vote a certain way.

Richard Cristdahl

Nevada City