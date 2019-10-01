Richard Cristdahl: Nevada City Council stand pat on telecom ordinance

As of Sept. 25, Nevada City’s city council members were refusing to change the telecom ordinance, even though they heard for hours public comment from people that wanted those changes. All these changes are legal under the law and have been used by other cities in California in their telecom ordinances.

The City Council has hired an attorney who is trying to insulate the city from any possible liability from telecom at the expense of her residents’ health, safety, reduced tourism, and decreased property values.

Everyone needs to let these city Council members know that this posture is unacceptable. And if they don’t listen, recall them all, except for Mayor Senum, the only person on the council who was standing up for the people of Nevada City.

This ordinance has very little teeth in it to protect the people, and a lot of leeway for telecom to do as it pleases.

Richard Cristdahl

Nevada City