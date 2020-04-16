Richard Cristdahl: Confined animal feeding operations in China

If you look back over the last six decades, you will see that statement is true. All the epidemics and pandemics except for MERS (Middle East, camels), AIDS and Ebola (monkeys and bats, Africa) originated somewhere in or around China. All were from animal filth infecting humans, and most can be linked to confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs).

Every year there’s a new lethal influenza strain that comes from China that eventually finds its way to the U.S. The scary thing is there are CAFOs here in the USA that are dangerously unregulated in their disposal of toxic waste (poop/pee) that could cause these diseases to start to originate here, if they already haven’t.

The 2018 influenza epidemic didn’t have the same impact globally as it did here in the U.S. While the world experienced an average flu season, in the U.S. we had an epidemic. There were 959,000 hospitalizations and 61,099 deaths.

The spread of disease is inversely proportional to the sanitation a country provides for their people. Medical intervention is important but secondary because all of these diseases have no cure and have to run their course. Many also rapidly mutate, or have different causes, therefore vaccination is usually ineffective.

Richard Cristdahl

Nevada City