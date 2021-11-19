Richard Crandall: Quick response
On May 28, I wrote a letter related to problems a visually impaired client had accessing the Quest Laboratory system at Sierra Memorial Hospital, and how it would relate to the Americans with Disabilities Act, the ADA.
This letter is to commend them for their immediate response, and the professionalism found in the direct and positive accommodation they have taken. Our staff and clients have noticed as the system has evolved over the last several months, both within Sierra Memorial Hospital and the Quest laboratories. It is uncommon to have an agency respond so quickly, or with the level of attention and creativity they have shown once they found there was a problem.
We were particularly impressed with the auditory aspect a staff member found at the Quest facility. The ability to simply use three fingers to swipe the screen and get assistance is unique, and very effective.
Richard Crandall, executive director
Sierra Services for the Blind
