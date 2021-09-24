Richard Borlik: The diminished military
Apparently the brain trust of the military thinks the public will soon forget the most recent pathetic lack of leadership and any semblance of sensible military logic in the pointed heads of our generals running Central Command, Department of Defense, as well as chief of staff. Truly silly stuff, right, Gen. Milley?
Retrograde maneuvers always extract combatants last, followed by the combat leaders, if they have any sense at all. Noncombatant associates of the military go first, followed by support military personnel, then all usable/exploitable equipment, then the military and their (hopefully) intelligent leaders. Not the other way around you knuckleheads!
It is sad how our military has been so diminished, misused, over-judged and branded, underutilized as security guards for a frightened federal government, and brushed aside by this self-proclaimed expert president. Check your watch again, Cafeteria Joe. It’s getting close to “Matlock” reruns time …
And the NSA busies itself shredding copies of USSID-18 before the IG shows up: Oh well, we are getting pretty expert ourselves at deflecting bad news and scapegoating others, having sighed through five years of it.
Richard Borlik
Penn Valley
