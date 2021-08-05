Richard Blair: Invest in fiber optics, not mine

My wife and I have lived in the area for 20 years, raising a family and enjoying the beautiful natural setting. We received a marketing piece from Rise Gold and are so concerned for the probable negative impacts to our roads, water and lifestyle.

I wanted to give another perspective with respect to jobs. We moved here purposely from Sacramento looking for a place to raise our children. I needed to be within reasonable distance from an airport for my job with Pfizer Medical Affairs. Grass Valley fit the bill and we love it here.

Nevada City/Grass Valley is a perfect community to attract Bay Area/Sacramento (and beyond) workers who have flexibility to live where they want. This is now enhanced by the evolution of the COVID-19 effect of more workers now able to work remotely.

I plead the case that we embrace the idea of attracting remote workers through the beauty and lifestyle of the area as the selling point. Recently our neighborhood got very fast fiber optic internet, which makes remote work much more realistic.

Invest in making this a great choice as work for so many changes. Many people with good six-figure incomes live and thrive in Nevada County, and many more would come as remote work flourishes and Nevada County is not destroyed by inappropriate industrial projects that do not belong right in the middle of our community.





Think bigger than jobs at the expense our incredibly beautiful attractive community. We can have it all without the destruction proposed by Rise Gold.

Richard Blair

Grass Valley