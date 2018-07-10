Richard Avansino: What protects a child through all stages of development?

On Jan 22, 1973 the Supreme Court ruled that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution gave women the right to abortion based on the right to privacy.

The Declaration of Independence has the phrase that "all men are created equal," which includes "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." But is this also for the unborn?

Donald Trump's choice, Brett Kavanaugh, to be the new Supreme Court justice may face these an other arguments if he is approved by the Senate, and if a case involving Roe v. Wade comes before the court.

Does equal protection under the law also apply to the unborn? At what point does a fetus become a baby, a human being protected by the constitution? If whichever it's called is a baby today, but a fetus yesterday, does the protection change from nothing to something.

Do both have the ultimate right to enjoy "liberty and the pursuit of happiness?"

Imagine what the world would be like if Washington's, Lincoln's, Teddy Roosevelt's, FDR's, Nixon's, Carter's, Clinton's, Obama's or Trump's mother had the right to have and did have an abortion.

What would the world be like today if your, or my, great, great, great, great grandmother chose to have an abortion? Where would our kids be?

Although the 14th Amendment protects the right to privacy, what protects a child through all stages of development, from conception until birth?

Richard Avansino

Nevada City