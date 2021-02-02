Rich Lierly: McLaughlin completely right

I have lived in Nevada County and been a subscriber to The Union for over 20 years now. My favorite part of The Union is the ideas and opinions page.

Having just read the Jan. 14 paper, I am amazed at the contrast. I could not agree more with the opinion expressed by Terry McLaughlin in her column of that day.

She is 100% correct. You cannot condone political violence on either side right or the left.

And for the left and Democrats now to be so outraged over what happened on Jan. 6 is nothing short of hypocrisy.

At the same time in the same paper I could not disagree more with the opinions expressed by Jeffrey Gottesman, Janine Kesseiman , Itara O’Connell and Lorraine Reich.

Their letter is nothing short of a dog whistle to leftists to encourage and justify more political violence and is shameful. We are better then that!

Rich Lierly

Penn Valley