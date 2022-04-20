Rich Lierly: Finally, a column I agree with
Just when I think I’ve had it with The Union and its left-leaning political views and plan on canceling my long-held subscription, I read commentary like the one that appeared in the April 13 edition by Thea Hood: “Lessons from Zimbabwe.”
I have been fortunate enough to travel much of the world and have seen many things in many countries. The most rampant racism I have ever experienced was in Africa. The racism, or prejudice, was between people that had exactly the same skin color … Black … but they were of different tribes and because of that they not only discriminated against each other but would kill each other with very little provocation. Racism has nothing to do with skin color, but rather is a heart condition!
It’s very encouraging to read “Lessons from Zimbabwe” and it gives me hope and maybe encourages me to continue my subscription to The Union for at least a little longer. Thank you for the encouragement and truth.
Rich Lierly
Penn Valley
