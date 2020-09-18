Rich Howell: ‘Pro life’ — hypocrisy in politics

A recent letter decried hypocrisy in politics. Unmentioned, but notable: the so-called “pro-life” movement. If one is pro-life, they wouldn’t vote Republican. The Republican Party panders to anti-abortion themes for votes, but doesn’t meaningfully promote life. If well-intentioned people really care about children, they’ll seek out and promote candidates, likely Democratic, who advocate for addressing causes, not punishing vulnerable women. Such candidates would advocate:

Affordable health care and nutrition for pregnant women and their children; employment and affordable housing for single mothers, leading to genuine independence; quality childcare so that all children enter kindergarten on a developmental par with middle and upper class children, ready to thrive; and initiatives that keep families together.

Attacking the roots of problems, not just pruning the outgrowth, can and has been done. Notable to me recently is how Iceland nearly eliminated teen substance abuse by focusing on reversing its causes: alienation, boredom, and family breakdown. We can minimize unplanned pregnancies and boost childhood development, as well as reverse some of the scourge of racial inequality, income inequality, and the inequality of opportunity that plague us. Like bad parents, scolding and punishing, the Republican way, creates, rather than solves, problems.

Rich Howell

Nevada City