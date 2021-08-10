Rich Howell: I resent the Republican-led recall

This morning, I noticed that an anti-recall sign at the intersection of Banner and Nevada City Highway had been removed, leaving only the wire frame behind. A yellow pro-recall sign had appeared to take its place.

My initial response was the urge to remove the new sign in retaliation. I decided, instead, to write this letter. From here until the election, I’m going to treat every yellow recall sign as a call to action, a call to vote against the Republican recall and send the strongest message possible to the Republicans who are pushing their agenda of power by any means, regardless of what it costs the rest of us.

I resent the Republican recall, its flippant political opportunism, and the wasted millions which will be spent in a futile political gambit. It’s a pathetic effort to use everyone’s discomfort from the pandemic to do what Republicans are unable to do by way of policy, platform and genuine leadership. Loyalty to Trump is not a platform.

I urge every responsible voter to also see the yellow signs as a personal call to action. Deny the Republican politicians what they value most, power and money. Let them spend and spend, only to be repulsed at the ballot box for their blatant opportunism.

Rich Howell





Nevada City