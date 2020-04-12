Rich Howell: Advice from a teacher: read
A friend shared an internet meme captioned, “Many parents are about to learn that the teacher wasn’t the problem.” A retired teacher, I chuckled. More seriously, I’m concerned for the continued education of students currently furloughed from their classrooms. My advice to parents: above all else, see that your child reads … a lot!
First, put away “War and Peace” and, instead, pull out Dr. Seuss or books that are relatively easy reading. We humans don’t like “hard,” and that includes children. Research has shown that a child benefits more from reading many relatively easy books than from plodding through text above their comfort level. Think how you’d like to cuddle up with a college philosophy text.
Next, provide variety. While it may seem “cool” to see your children reading books as thick as a fist, they’ll benefit more reading 10 books the thickness of a slice of bread and have more fun doing it.
Finally, do some “together” reading, especially if you can introduce your child to some non-fiction like science, travel, or history. One of the greatest advantages of home schooling is the one-on-one learning that takes place. Both of you will have fun.
Rich Howell
Nevada City
