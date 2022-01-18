Rich and Diane Daniels: Goodwill amid the storm

We live on Ball Road in Alta Sierra in the region hit with the worst of the worst storm devastation. From Highway 49 the corridor, Alta Sierra Drive, Ball Road, Francis to Dog Bar Road, roughly 75% of the power poles and power lines were downed by falling trees.

We want to express our thanks to the tree cutters who allowed us to drive to town, to PG&E who called in all the troops to get lines and power poles replaced, and especially our neighbors who cleared roads and driveways with their snow plows, shoveled snow around the bank of mail boxes so the mail person could access them, loaned generators to powerless neighbors and on and on. What a great neighborhood we live in. Thanks to you all.

Rich and Diane Daniels

Alta Sierra