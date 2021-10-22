Rev. Dr. Aaron Bendavid: Praying for moral leadership

We are now watching a critical point in the world’s future. The Earth will continue to exist. I’m not to sure about the human population.

World leaders will soon be meeting in Glasgow to make commitments to reduce climate pollution and it couldn’t come soon enough. From wildfires and extreme heat waves to severe flooding and droughts, we are already witnessing the real-time cost of political and systematic inaction on climate change.

The United States has a moral obligation to lead the world by example and make ambitious commitments in Glasgow. But first, we need Congress to pass ambitiously bold climate investments that protect our planet and communities now so that the United States can be viewed as a leader.

U.S. faith communities are proving it can be done, cutting emissions in their own facilities and supporting vulnerable people and communities in the United States and globally. Fueled by a sense of moral responsibility to care for our neighbors, our common home, and protect our children’s future, congregations and families around the country are reducing their climate pollution.

As a person with deep spiritual convictions, I am committed to solving the climate crisis and prioritizing the needs of those who are most vulnerable. I pray for the moral leadership of Congress and the U.S. government at this critical moment.





Rev. Dr. Aaron Bendavid

Auburn