Renee Jolivette: Brave enough to take a stand

On Jan. 6, U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa demonstrated the courage of his convictions — an admirable trait regardless of one’s political affiliation. Since then, he and the roughly 30% of House members who challenged the Electoral College results have been vilified.

The violent actors who breached Capitol security were radical outliers. The same can’t be said of these politicians, who represent nearly one-third of the U.S population.

Unlike the mob, whose actions were criminal, these officials acted lawfully. They did the job they were elected to do, giving voice to their constituents’ concerns regarding voting irregularities — concerns which will persist until the underlying issues have been fully and transparently addressed, something it now appears may never happen.

Why would I self-identify as a Trump supporter, risking scorn and stereotyping from strangers? Why even write a letter to the editor? It won’t change anyone’s mind.

U.S. Rep. LaMalfa was brave enough to take an unpopular stand in the interest of election integrity. I figured the least I could do was stick my head out of the foxhole to say “thank you.”

Renee Jolivette

Grass Valley