Rene Kronland: A fond farewell to my patients

I will be retiring from private practice as of Jan. 31 and would like to extend a heartfelt goodbye and thank you to all of my patients.

Thank you for entrusting my office to care for your health over these 19 years. I will be continuing my role as the medical director of Hospice of the Foothills and will be remaining in our community.

I wish you all many good years of health. Record transfer requests can be sent to 1061 E. Main St., Suite 201, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Dr. René Kronland

Grass Valley