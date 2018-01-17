Rene Kronland: A fond farewell to my patients
January 17, 2018
I will be retiring from private practice as of Jan. 31 and would like to extend a heartfelt goodbye and thank you to all of my patients.
Thank you for entrusting my office to care for your health over these 19 years. I will be continuing my role as the medical director of Hospice of the Foothills and will be remaining in our community.
I wish you all many good years of health. Record transfer requests can be sent to 1061 E. Main St., Suite 201, Grass Valley, CA 95945.
Dr. René Kronland
Grass Valley