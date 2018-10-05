Regan Gere: Audrey Denney will help vulnerable women and children
October 5, 2018
Rep. LaMalfa is not doing his job to protect the women and children in his district. I am grateful that The Union published the "Other Voices" column by Yreka resident, Tom Laurent.
Why did LaMalfa not vote to re-authorize the Violence Against Women Act in 2013? And why is he evidently not going to vote for it again? Does he not care about the vulnerable women and children in his district?
As the article states and my own research has shown, the Act passed in 1994 and has had strong bipartisan support at every renewal. This support has come from both parties because of the Act's effectiveness. A recent Department of Justice report shows how it has saved lives, supported rape victims, helped provide shelter and other support for cases of domestic violence.
A friend who worked in our local court system serving families who have experienced this form of violence definitely agrees. He has seen the Act's effectiveness in our county firsthand. What else is LaMalfa not doing for the women of my district?
Audrey Denney, who is running to defeat him, will support the Violence Against Women Act. I'm with her.
Regan Gere
Recommended Stories For You
Nevada City
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley robbery: Suspects wreck during police chase
- Grass Valley police: School bus evacuated after report of gun
- Downtown mural gets thumbs-up from Grass Valley Planning Commission
- Nevada County judge orders mistrial in murder case
- Dr. Brian Evans to become president and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital