Reece Kendall: Grateful to the firefighters
Thank you to all the firefighters and CalFire for the incredible response during the Bennett Fire. As a property owner in Whispering Pines Business Park standing on our property at 4 p.m., seeing the smoke in the distance and the wind blowing directly in our direction, things did not look promising. By 4:15 p.m. the wind direction changed from the west to the south, which certainly provided some relief.
During this time the aircraft from the Nevada County Airport were flying at 100 feet above ground right through the smoke and dropping retardant to slow the spread of the fire — amazing sight. Incredible teamwork by all to contain the fire to only 60 acres. Very grateful to have a building to go to work to the next day. Well done!
Reece Kendall
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Marta Proffitt: Sheriff’s deputy shows professionalism and compassion
A few days ago I talked to Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse King about the extremely difficult situation evolving for a long time in my friend’s house (in Nevada County). It was a crisis that was not…