Reece Kendall: Grateful to the firefighters

Thank you to all the firefighters and CalFire for the incredible response during the Bennett Fire. As a property owner in Whispering Pines Business Park standing on our property at 4 p.m., seeing the smoke in the distance and the wind blowing directly in our direction, things did not look promising. By 4:15 p.m. the wind direction changed from the west to the south, which certainly provided some relief.

During this time the aircraft from the Nevada County Airport were flying at 100 feet above ground right through the smoke and dropping retardant to slow the spread of the fire — amazing sight. Incredible teamwork by all to contain the fire to only 60 acres. Very grateful to have a building to go to work to the next day. Well done!

Reece Kendall

Nevada City