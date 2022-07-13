Reece Kendall: America’s the best in the world
I am writing in response to Daryl Grigsby’s July 2 Other Voices column, “Yes, we can do better.” Like Manny Montes, I believe the actions of the current administration in Washington, D.C., are driven by the Marxist portion of the Democratic Party — whose goal is to establish a totalitarian government where conflicting voices are discredited regardless of what the truth really is.
They call other answers to our country’s problems misinformation. They do not want free speech if it conflicts with their positions. Very un-American.
When it comes to American capitalism, it has created more opportunities for more people to create and build wealth than any other economic system in history.
People have come to America from all over the world to have a chance to improve their lot in life. It’s hard to accept your position on racism — where in this world do people from any race, religion or culture have more opportunity to succeed?
Reece Kendall
Nevada City
Carol Kuczora: Women’s rights
More important than women’s rights is the fate of unwanted babies.
