Ray Rice: Giving back to teachers
December 17, 2018
I am writing to express my extreme thanks and gratitude to the California Retired Teacher's Association of Nevada County.
Recently, I was awarded a teacher grant. The funds that I received will very much help to offset the costs for supplies for my classes at Bear River High School.
I am very happy that the organization gives back to the community in this way, and I feel very fortunate to have been chosen.
Ray M. Rice, M.A.
Bear River High School
