Ray Rice: Giving back to teachers

I am writing to express my extreme thanks and gratitude to the California Retired Teacher's Association of Nevada County.

Recently, I was awarded a teacher grant. The funds that I received will very much help to offset the costs for supplies for my classes at Bear River High School.

I am very happy that the organization gives back to the community in this way, and I feel very fortunate to have been chosen.

Ray M. Rice, M.A.

Bear River High School